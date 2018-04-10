Breaking News

GOP congressman disagrees with Trump over response to Cohen raid

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Tue April 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake
Trump: Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake 00:59

(CNN)A Republican congressman said Tuesday he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assertion that an FBI raid on the office and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is an "an attack on our country."

A source familiar with the matter has told CNN authorities seized documents related to the porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom Cohen is involved in a legal dispute, but special counsel Robert Mueller's office provided some of the information used by the Southern District of New York to obtain its warrants.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger answered "no" when asked by CNN "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota if "what Robert Mueller is doing" is an attack on the country.
"No, no. I mean, look, justice needs to be served in whatever capacity, so it's not an attack on our country," the Illinois Republican said.
    Kinzinger also noted that he doesn't think Trump's commentary on the Russia investigation is "helpful at all."
    Read More
    "Whenever you tweet, there can be trouble, especially when it's a tweet based out of kind of what's going on at the moment, so I wish he didn't."
    Trump lashed out Tuesday morning over the raid, declaring that attorney-client privilege is "dead" and, in an apparent reference to Mueller's investigation, bemoaned what he said was a "total witch hunt."

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here