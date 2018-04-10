Women cannot be paid less than men based on past salary, court rules

(CNN) A federal court ruled Monday that employers cannot use salary history to justify paying women less than men for the same work.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decided in favor of the plaintiff in Rizo v. Fresno County Office of Education, ruling that wage disparity based on "prior salary alone or in combination with other factors" violated the Equal Pay Act.

The case was heard by the entire 11-judge panel, including the late Judge Stephen Reinhardt. He penned the majority opinion prior to his death last month

"The Equal Pay Act stands for a principle as simple as it is just: men and women should receive equal pay for equal work regardless of sex," Reinhardt wrote. "The question before us is also simple: can an employer justify a wage differential between male and female employees by relying on prior salary? Based on the text, history and purpose of the Equal Pay Act, the answer is clear: No."

Stephanie Bornstein, an associate professor of law at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, told CNN that "this decision stands to make a major difference in the way all women's pay is determined -- and in closing the pay gap."