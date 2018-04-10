Two possible 2020 Democrats to watch when Zuckerberg testifies

(CNN) After a day of Capitol Hill courtesy calls, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Tuesday afternoon about the social network's rash of recent controversies, as members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees line up to deliver the questions — and, surely, a few potshots at the embattled executive.

The testimony, which is expected to focus primarily on the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal and Russian election meddling, will also offer a pair of potential 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls the opportunity to strike a blow for liberals still salty over Facebook's role in the 2016 election.

Both Sens. Kamala Harris, of California, and Cory Booker, of New Jersey, hold unique ties to the social media giant. During his time as mayor of Newark, Booker secured from Zuckerberg a $100 million donation to help reform the city's troubled school system. Harris, meanwhile, shares a home state with Facebook -- and with that, an obvious interest in the tech sector's continued success.

Still, the former California attorney general has signaled she is open to imposing new congressional regulations on Facebook and wielded both carrot and stick in exchanges with its representative, along with others from Google and Twitter, during a recent Senate intelligence committee hearing

"Your decisions fundamentally inform public discourse," Harris said. "So, our nation's enemies have used your platforms in a way that has been designed to create and disseminate and advertise hateful rhetoric with the intent and the effect of disrupting our democracy."

Read More