'Roseanne' is ugly, uncomfortable and distressing. Good.

Richard Morgan is a freelance writer in New York and the author of "Born in Bedlam." He has written for Bloomberg, The Economist, ESPN, Fortune, National Geographic, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Playboy, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. The views expressed in this commentary are solely the author's.



(CNN) The "Roseanne" reboot has reached 25 million viewers, surpassing even the audience for the iconic original run's finale in 1997. It was the strongest debut for any network television show this season — or any season for the past six years. But not everyone was ready to return to the blue-collar squalor of Lanford, Illinois.

Richard Morgan

Here's a fun fact about social progress: It is painful and difficult. It is not a flipbook of our likes, comforts, and feel-good instaquotes. It is not achieved with galas. People are entitled to tune out whatever they want — and the entitled ones very much do — but what good is someone who doesn't listen to Chris Brown because of his abusive history with Rihanna if they don't listen to any music? What good is a supporter of Colin Kaepernick if they still tune in to root for their team to win every Sunday even with him out of the league?

Lots of liberals didn't want to watch "Roseanne." No matter what. Fine. That's their right. But ask those people: What *do* they watch? Maybe they would flock to the opposite of "Roseanne," if only such a show existed. As it turns out, it does.

JUST WATCHED 'Roseanne' set recreated in subway car Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Roseanne' set recreated in subway car 01:13

Norman Lear's Netflix update of " One Day At a Time " features Penelope Álvarez, a gun-toting Cuban-American single mother and Army veteran, struggling to raise her son and lesbian daughter in the grit of Los Angeles on a shoestring budget with the help of her immigrant mom, played with the incomparable EGOT talent of Rita Moreno. "One Day At A Time" runs like state television from the Democratic National Convention. One episode centers on Penelope being stranded on hold with Veterans Affairs. Another portrays her struggle with depression and stigma in her community . The audience sees a school friend of her daughter's get deported and her daughter herself attend her quinceañera in a suit instead of a dress. The show highlights the hardships of the bilingual son whose skin tone registers as Latino while the daughter, whose Spanish is shaky, grapples with passing as white. Viewers need to be bilingual themselves to get all the jokes.