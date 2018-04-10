Why Parkland crisis continues to resonate

John Heubusch is the executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which is presenting the Reagan Institute Summit on Education on April 11 and 12. He is also the author of the best-selling novel, "The Shroud Conspiracy." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Whereas so many other school tragedies seem to play out quickly in the media, fading from one news cycle to the next, the story of Parkland, Florida, nearly two months ago continues to gain attention. One lingering impression for me is the remarkable eloquence and presence demonstrated by some of the students in front of a national audience. Over the past few weeks, they've played at the level of some national political figures, spoken out on national TV and helped organize a major demonstration in Washington.

John Heubusch

What is little known is that the ability of some of them to perform so effortlessly stems, in large part, from the Broward County Public Schools' impressive debate performance program. All the middle schools and high schools in the county have a debate team , giving students a unique opportunity to research and publicly discuss issues of national importance, often from a perspective with which they personally might disagree.

Their demonstrated skills are vital anywhere, but they're especially vital in a democracy. A government of, for and by the people needs citizens who can consider a variety of arguments, weigh their strengths and weaknesses and come to an informed opinion. Broward County's debate program has shaped many of the Parkland students into exactly these kinds of citizens.

Are we giving other students the same opportunities, preparing them not just for a few weeks of activism, but for years as voting citizens on a wide range of issues critical to our republic?

Read More