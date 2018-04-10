Congress, let Facebook fix its own problems

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and former Communications Director for the Ted Cruz for President campaign. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The much-anticipated showdown between Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, is center stage this week, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House and Senate panels about the mishandling of Facebook data.

Senator John Thune opened Tuesday's Senate hearing by urging Zuckerberg to ensure his dream "doesn't become a privacy nightmare" for millions of Americans.

Alice Stewart

I believe Zuckerberg is capable of addressing Thune's concern, and without assistance from the federal government.

Facebook is already taking steps to address concerns over privacy, safety and the sanctity of democracy. Because the social media giant is imposing new standards of transparency and accountability to address the privacy breach, Congress should hold off on imposing regulations.

In other words, Facebook can self-regulate -- and we should give it a chance to put its new policies into practice.