Louisiana is close to lifting its ban on bulletproof backpacks in schools

(CNN) The Louisiana Senate has approved a provision that would allow students to carry bulletproof backpacks on school grounds.

The provision is not actually a new law, but rather an amendment to an existing one that prohibited the use or possession of body armor in school zones and firearm-free zones.

Senate Bill 178 makes an exception for "a student wearing, carrying or possession a backpack on school property or a school bus that has bullet-resistant metal or other material intended to provide protection from weapons or bodily injury."

The legislation was sponsored by Mike Walsworth, a Republican state senator from West Monroe. "If it saves one child, that's all I would care about," Walsworth told the Times-Picayune . "I'm hoping that this backpack never has to be used."

