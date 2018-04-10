The GoFundMe for the Canada hockey crash victims is already among the top 5 campaigns on the platform

(CNN) Just four days after a bus crash killed 15 people, including 10 young hockey players, last week in Canada's Saskatchewan province, a crowdfunding campaign for the victims is already making history

A GoFundMe campaign for the affected team, the Humboldt Broncos, has raised almost $5.8 million ( $7.3 million in Canadian d ollars). That's enough to rank it among the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

At its current pace the effort is on track to surpass the $6.7 million raised for victims of February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"There are no words that could express the incredible support the hockey community has seen here," wrote Sylvie Kellington, who launched the campaign, on the GoFundMe page. Kellington's son played for a youth version of the team.

As of Tuesday afternoon more than 90,000 people had donated, shattering Kellington's original goal of $4 million.