(CNN) The daughter of a former Russian spy who was poisoned alongside her father in Britain last month has been discharged from the hospital, an official from the hospital said Tuesday.

Yulia Skripal and her father Sergei Skripal were found slumped on a bench on March 4 in the English city of Salisbury after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, British authorities said.

The UK government blamed Russia for the attack, but Moscow has denied any involvement.

Yulia Skripal regained consciousness in late March and released a statement last week thanking those who treated her and father and those who had sent "messages of goodwill."

"Yulia has asked for privacy from the media and I want to reiterate that request," Salisbury District Hospital medical director Christine Blanshard said Tuesday.

Read More