Queen jokes on TV: 'It sounds like President Trump'

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II normally leaves the jokes to her husband. Now in her 90s, Britain's monarch seems to be getting in on the act with a gag about Donald Trump.

While strolling through Buckingham Palace Garden with naturalist David Attenborough for a TV documentary, the tranquility is shattered by the sound of a helicopter flying above, giving the Queen an opportunity to show off her sense of humor.

"Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?" she asks. "It sounds like President Trump!"

The pair were filming for an ITV program to be aired on April 16, celebrating a Commonwealth environmental project where the Queen discusses a variety of topics including climate change, Donald Trump and even her own passing.

The documentary shares a moment where the two chuckle over an ailing tree and the monarch goes on to say that it had been "sat on" at a garden party.

Read More