'Westworld' creators spoil second season?

(CNN) The creators of "Westworld" said they have an unusual plan to deal with spoilers -- they were doing it themselves.

Co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy participated Monday in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) , and Nolan said they greatly enjoy the way fans have rallied around their hit HBO sci-fi drama. (HBO is owned by Time Warner, CNN's parent company.)

But he noted that fans' " 'theories' can actually be spoilers, and the line between the two is confusing."

"It's something we've been thinking about since last season," Nolan wrote. "The fans of 'Game of Thrones,' for instance, rallied around and protected the secrets of the narrative in part because they already knew those secrets (through season 5)."

The spoiler culture has sparked much discussion among fans, and with social media, it can be difficult to keep most things a secret.

