T.J. Miller arrested for alleged fake bomb threat

The alleged incident happened in March

(CNN) Former "Silicon Valley" star Todd Joseph "T.J." Miller is facing a federal charge that he allegedly called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train, officials said Tuesday.

Miller was arrested Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.

The 36-year-old actor is accused of "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device."

He appeared before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

