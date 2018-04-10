Seth Meyers' son born in apartment lobby

Story highlights Meyers shared the story on his late-night talk show

He got emotional thanking his wife

(CNN) Seth Meyers told his "Late Night" audience Monday that when his son, Ashe Olsen, was born two years ago, they worried he might arrive in an Uber.

Ashe's baby brother apparently decided to top that.

Meyers shared the dramatic story of how his new son, Axel Strahl, was born Sunday in the lobby of their New York apartment building.

Meyers said his wife, Alexi Ashe, progressed pretty quickly in her labor and told him and their midwife she wasn't going to be able to make it to the car.

Meyers and their doula tried to assure her she'd make it to the hospital, the comedian recalled.

Read More