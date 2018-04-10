Liv Tyler on equal pay and the women who raised her

(CNN) Liv Tyler supports bridging the gender wage gap in Hollywood and hopes calls for equality will resonate beyond the entertainment industry.

"There's a lot of people being discriminated against, not just women. I think it's really important right now that we're talking about women, but there's a lot of people that need our support in the world," Tyler told CNN at a Cinema Society screening for her new film 'Wildling.' "It is about fighting for all of those people and creating equality as much as we can in every aspect of workplace and life."

Tyler, who has starred in films like "Armageddon," "The Strangers" and "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, said she has not personally experienced being paid significantly less than male co-stars, but acknowledges the issue is prevalent.

"With Hollywood it's such a tricky thing because so much of it depends on what your last hit was and the box office, and it's not always as simple as a man is being paid more than a woman," Tyler said. "But I definitely think in all workplaces there are some astounding numbers coming forward."

Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, credits her feminist mentality to her mother, actress Liv Ullmann and her grandmother, Dorothea Johnson, founder of The Protocol School of Washington.

