'Elvis,' 'Andre the Giant' debut amid wave of king-sized biographies

(CNN) Television biographies of larger-than-life figures have gotten, well, larger -- a byproduct of the current age of abundance, and a landscape where what once would have been saved as DVD extras increasingly makes it into the final cut.

This week features two deep-dive documentaries about pop-culture icons from HBO: "Andre the Giant," about the wrestling star of the 1970s and '80s; and "Elvis Presley: The Searcher," an artfully constructed examination of Elvis Presley's life and musical inspiration, with the cooperation of ex-wife Priscilla Presley and commentary from close associates as well as those inspired by the King, including Bruce Springsteen and the late Tom Petty.

"Andre," it turns out, is the more standard-sized project, running about 85 minutes. The king-sized "Elvis," by contrast, unspools over 3 ½ hours, coming on the heels of the four hours HBO devoted to "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling." They follow last year's expansive forays into music history with HBO's three-part "The Defiant Ones," about pioneers Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre; and "Long Strange Trip," an Amazon-backed Grateful Dead retrospective that lived up to the "long" part at four hours.

Documentaries, however, are only part of the biographical bounty, with more and more subjects that once would have provided the inspiration for movies becoming the foundation for limited series running three or four times the duration.

Antonio Banderas in 'Genius'

This month, for example, brings the second season of National Geographic Channel's "Genius," devoted to the life of Pablo Picasso, played in his later years by Antonio Banderas. The series encompasses 10 episodes and follows much the same formula -- including the tumultuous 20th-century period covered -- as its predecessor, which featured Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein.

Read More