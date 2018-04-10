Cardi B's baby gift from Jimmy Fallon

Story highlights
(CNN)Is Cardi B having a baby girl?
That's what Jimmy Fallon's gift to her is leading some to believe.
The rapper co-hosted Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and received a few baby gifts.
She posted a video on Instagram showing a gift basket that Fallon gave her.
"This is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon," Cardi B said before pulling out a pint-size leopard print coat that looked very much like one she has been photographed in. "This is so cute!"
The basket also contained a blinged-out baby bottle, a purple blanket similar to one the rapper carries, Fallon's book "Everything Is Mama," and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt inscribed with the title of a Cardi B song, "Washpoppin."
Stand-up comic and "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney, a guest on the show, also presented her with a gift from him and his wife -- a baby cardigan that he renamed "a Cardi G."
"Oh my God this feels weird," the rapper said. "Babies are so little."
The 25-year-old star revealed her pregnancy over the weekend on "SNL" and said she has been grateful for all the support she's received.
She's expecting her first child and is engaged to the baby's father, rapper Offset.