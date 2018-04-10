Cardi B's baby gift from Jimmy Fallon

Breaking News

(CNN)Is Cardi B having a baby girl?

That's what Jimmy Fallon's gift to her is leading some to believe.
The rapper co-hosted Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and received a few baby gifts.
    She posted a video on Instagram showing a gift basket that Fallon gave her.
    "This is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon," Cardi B said before pulling out a pint-size leopard print coat that looked very much like one she has been photographed in. "This is so cute!"
    The basket also contained a blinged-out baby bottle, a purple blanket similar to one the rapper carries, Fallon's book "Everything Is Mama," and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt inscribed with the title of a Cardi B song, "Washpoppin."
    Stand-up comic and "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney, a guest on the show, also presented her with a gift from him and his wife -- a baby cardigan that he renamed "a Cardi G."
    "Oh my God this feels weird," the rapper said. "Babies are so little."
    The 25-year-old star revealed her pregnancy over the weekend on "SNL" and said she has been grateful for all the support she's received.
    Cardi B thankful for all the baby love
    She's expecting her first child and is engaged to the baby's father, rapper Offset.