Cardi B's baby gift from Jimmy Fallon

(CNN) Is Cardi B having a baby girl?

That's what Jimmy Fallon's gift to her is leading some to believe.

The rapper co-hosted Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and received a few baby gifts.

She posted a video on Instagram showing a gift basket that Fallon gave her.

"This is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon," Cardi B said before pulling out a pint-size leopard print coat that looked very much like one she has been photographed in. "This is so cute!"

