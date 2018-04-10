CNN 10 - April 11, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 11, 2018

A world leader gives a speech that affects a stock market across an ocean, a company leader speaks at a hearing and affects a social media stock, and a CNN Hero harnesses the power of music to help her husband and hundreds of other people with dementia.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More