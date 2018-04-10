High-performance sport sunglasses protect your eyes

Story highlights Best sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

We've all heard about the importance of applying sunscreen daily, but did you know that the sun and its harmful UV rays can take a major toll on your eyes?

According to SkinCancer.org, direct exposure to sunlight on our eyes and delicate eyelid area can result in potentially dangerous (and painful) consequences.

Spending time outdoors without proper protection puts you at risk of several types of cancer, as well as cataracts, macular degeneration and sunburn to the cornea.

For anyone who enjoys being active outdoors, a quality pair of sunglasses that actually stay in place is a good place to start when protecting against eye damage. Here are some top-rated sports sunnies that we handpicked from some of today's top athletic gear brands. Keep scrolling to pick your pair.

Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses ($19.99, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

One quick Google search revealed which activewear sunglasses people are buying the most from Amazon: these sleek polarized ones from Duduma, made for running, cycling, fishing and more. A reasonably priced option (now marked down to $19.99!), these best-selling glasses are the perfect option for those who value function, protection (they block 100% of harmful UVB and UVA rays) and style, since they come in a whole host of fashionable colors.

ROKA Performance Sunglasses ($210; amazon.com)

For an extra stylish option, we're turning to the ROKA performance shades, which are available in four different colors via Amazon. According to the ROKA website, where these shades received 4.8 out of 5 stars, , these glasses have "GEKO fit and retention system features," which make them stay in place better — no matter how sweaty or intense your workout. And, of course, these were designed to protect your eyes from 100% of harmful UVA and UVB light.

Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses ($203; sunglasshut.com)

This roundup wouldn't be complete without at least one pair from Oakley. This activewear brand sets the industry standard for making athletic sunglasses that are both highly functional and fashionable. This model, the Flak 2.0 XL, is polarized and has 100% UV protective coating to help keep your eyes safe. These come equipped with Prizm Lens technology, which, according to the brand's website, can fine-tune wavelengths of light to help sharpen your vision so you can see things you might otherwise miss. Stylish, durable and lightweight, these glasses are perfect for everyday use. And, when you purchase from Sunglass Hut, the brand's Perfect Pair Promise can make sure you get the correct fit for optimal comfort when wearing your new shades.

