Seven Myanmar soldiers jailed for Rohingya killings

(CNN) Seven members of Myanmar's military have been sentenced to prison terms with hard labor for killing 10 Rohingya men last year, the state-run newspaper Global Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

The sentences follow an internal investigation carried out by the country's military, or Tatmadaw, which centered on Inn Din, a village in western Rakhine State, where the bodies of the 10 men were found buried in a mass grave in September 2017.

The report said four officers and three men of other ranks "were involved in killing 10 terrorists."

All of the men were dismissed from the military and sentenced to 10 years hard labor for the killings, according to the Tatmadaw True News Information Team, which is quoted in the Global Light Of Myanmar.

Police officers and civilians also found guilty of taking part in the killings have yet to be sentenced, the report said, without giving further details.