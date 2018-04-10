Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accepts invitation to visit North Korea

(CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pyongyang after accepting a formal invitation from the country's top diplomat, the latest in a series of outreaches by North Korea.

"We are very happy about the invitation which we have received to visit Pyongyang," Lavrov said Tuesday after a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Moscow.

But there is no word on a possible future summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Lavrov said while there had been no discussions about either leader visiting the other's capital during his talks with Ri, both Kim and Putin "regularly exchange statements."