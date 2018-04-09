(CNN) Hundreds of troops are on the way to the US-Mexico border after President Trump signed a memo warning of a security crisis there.

National Guardsmen are already meeting with US Customs and Border Protection officials to plan next steps.

They'll work together, but in some ways troops will have to stay in the background; legal restrictions limit what they can do on US soil.

Defense Secretary James Mattis has authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 National Guard personnel through September 30, 2018.

What isn't permitted? What can they do? And what questions are we still waiting for administration officials to answer?