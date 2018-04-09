Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard shot outside ritzy Atlanta hotel, police say

(CNN) A bodyguard for boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after being shot in the leg outside a hotel early Monday, police said.

It doesn't appear to be a random incident. Investigators say there are indications "the shooter was targeting the victim's vehicle," according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.

The bodyguard was in a convoy of three cars that was traveling to a hotel in the city's tony Buckhead neighborhood just after 3 a.m. ET, said Officer Lisa Bender, APD spokeswoman.

"We believe that Mr. Mayweather may have been in one of the other vehicles in the caravan and was not injured," an APD news release said.

Mayweather's camp did not immediately return CNN's call seeking comment.

