Two of the hockey bus crash victims were misidentified; one survived, the other did not

(CNN) The coroner misidentified two of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players involved in a fatal bus crash, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Xavier Labelle, who was originally listed among the deceased, is actually alive, while Parker Tobin, who had been listed among the survivors, died as a result of the Friday collision, the RCMP said in a Monday news release.

"The Office of the Chief Coroner apologizes for the misidentification and any confusion created by it," the news release said. "The Coroner's office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives as well as those who were involved in the collision."

After being informed that Labelle had died, brother Isaac Labelle told CNN that he was "well-loved by everybody."

"I also want people to know the good person he is," Isaac Labelle said.