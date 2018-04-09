'Drive Like Your Kids Live Here' sign hid one of Austin bomber's devices

(CNN) Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt used a "Drive Like Your Kids Live Here" yard sign to hide one of his homemade bombs, and all his devices contained shrapnel, according to an affidavit.

A federal judge on Monday unsealed the affidavit and dismissed a criminal complaint against Conditt, said John Bash, United States attorney for the Western District of Texas. Conditt killed himself hours after authorities filed the complaint on March 20. It charged him with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device, Bash said.

"The defendant is dead. There's not going to be a prosecution," Bash told reporters Monday.

The affidavit revealed details about the construction of the bombs along with Conditt's planning and preparation.

Officials said Conditt, 23, was responsible for making seven devices, killing two people and wounding five others in Austin and near San Antonio over nearly three weeks in March. He blew himself up with one of his bombs as police approached his vehicle.

