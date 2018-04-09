Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Patrick Reed celebrates after his par putt clinched the Masters title on Sunday, April 8. It is the first major victory for Reed, who finished a stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo connects on a spectacular bicycle kick, scoring a goal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, April 3. Ronaldo scored twice in the 3-0 victory at Juventus. He said the bicycle kick, which earned applause from opposing fans, might be the best goal of his career.

Australian gymnast Emily Whitehead competes on the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, April 6. The Games are taking place in Gold Coast, Australia, through April 15.

The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks take a moment to honor the Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team that was involved in a deadly bus accident on Friday, April 6. Both NHL teams wore "Broncos" on the backs of their jerseys.

Australian swimmer Cate Campbell competes in the 100-meter freestyle during the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, April 8. She finished in second behind her sister Bronte.

Shohei Ohtani is congratulated by his Los Angeles Angels teammates after hitting his first Major League home run on Tuesday, April 3. In his first 10 games, the Japanese phenom has hit three home runs -- and won two games as a pitcher.

Divers practice at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, April 3.

American wrestler Jordan Burroughs celebrates after pinning Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov at the Freestyle Wrestling World Cup on Sunday, April 8. The American team won the tournament, which was held in Iowa City, Iowa.

A child watches warmups before an NBA game in Houston on Thursday, April 5.

Blood drips from the head of Kenyan boxer Nicholas Okoth during the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, April 5.

Rory McIlroy prepares to hit a shot out of some azaleas during the third round of the Masters on Saturday, April 7.

The hockey team from Minnesota-Duluth celebrates after it defeated Notre Dame 2-1 to win the NCAA Division I title on Saturday, April 7. It's the second national title for the Bulldogs, who also won in 2011.

Spain's David Ferrer returns a shot during the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, April 8. The team event was held at a historic bullring in Valencia, Spain. The home team advanced to the semifinals after Ferrer defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets.

Netball players from Wales and Scotland compete for the ball during a match at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, April 7.

Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain is tagged out at first base by the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini on Sunday, April 8.

Police hold up shields near Anderson Plata, protecting the Santa Fe player from possible projectiles, as he takes a corner kick against River Plate on Thursday, April 5. The match in Buenos Aires ended scoreless.

Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban makes a save during an NHL game in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday, April 7.

Tony Finau celebrates after hitting a hole-in-one during the Masters' par-3 contest on Wednesday, April 4. He dislocated his ankle during the celebration, popped it back in himself, and went on to play in the tournament the next day.

Scottish gymnast Frank Baines competes on the horizontal bar during the Commonwealth Games on Monday, April 9.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey celebrates his goal during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, April 7. Newcastle defeated Leicester City 2-1.

Boston's Terry Rozier, top, and Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas watch the ball get away from them during an NBA game on Wednesday, April 4.

Jose Maria Olazabal warms up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 4. Olazabal won the Masters in 1994 and 1999.

Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi does a celebratory flip after completing a lift at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, April 7. He finished with the bronze in his weight class.

American soccer player Carli Lloyd kisses the ball after scoring her 100th international goal on Sunday, April 8. The United States defeated Mexico 6-2 in Houston.