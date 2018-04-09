What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Australian gymnast Emily Whitehead competes on the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, April 6. The Games are taking place in Gold Coast, Australia, through April 15.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Australian swimmer Cate Campbell competes in the 100-meter freestyle during the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, April 8. She finished in second behind her sister Bronte.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Divers practice at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, April 3.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
American wrestler Jordan Burroughs celebrates after pinning Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov at the Freestyle Wrestling World Cup on Sunday, April 8. The American team won the tournament, which was held in Iowa City, Iowa.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
A child watches warmups before an NBA game in Houston on Thursday, April 5.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Blood drips from the head of Kenyan boxer Nicholas Okoth during the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, April 5.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Rory McIlroy prepares to hit a shot out of some azaleas during the third round of the Masters on Saturday, April 7.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Spain's David Ferrer returns a shot during the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, April 8. The team event was held at a historic bullring in Valencia, Spain. The home team advanced to the semifinals after Ferrer defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Netball players from Wales and Scotland compete for the ball during a match at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, April 7.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain is tagged out at first base by the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini on Sunday, April 8.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Police hold up shields near Anderson Plata, protecting the Santa Fe player from possible projectiles, as he takes a corner kick against River Plate on Thursday, April 5. The match in Buenos Aires ended scoreless.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban makes a save during an NHL game in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday, April 7.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Scottish gymnast Frank Baines competes on the horizontal bar during the Commonwealth Games on Monday, April 9.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey celebrates his goal during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, April 7. Newcastle defeated Leicester City 2-1.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Boston's Terry Rozier, top, and Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas watch the ball get away from them during an NBA game on Wednesday, April 4.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Jose Maria Olazabal warms up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 4. Olazabal won the Masters in 1994 and 1999.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi does a celebratory flip after completing a lift at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, April 7. He finished with the bronze in his weight class.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
American soccer player Carli Lloyd kisses the ball after scoring her 100th international goal on Sunday, April 8. The United States defeated Mexico 6-2 in Houston.
What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos