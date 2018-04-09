Axelrod, Steyer spar over Dems' impeachment calls

Washington (CNN) Two prominent progressives are squabbling over how to respond to calls to impeach President Donald Trump, a display of the larger rift between two factions within the Democratic Party: those calling for Trump's immediate removal from office and those warning of harsh political consequences for Democrats if they attempt to do so.

"Dems should NOT commit to impeachment unless & until there's a demonstrable case for one. It is not just a matter of politics," David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and current CNN contributor, tweeted on Sunday. "It's a matter of principle. If we 'normaiize' (sic) impeachment as a political tool, it will be another hammer blow to our democracy."

Dems should NOT commit to impeachment unless & until there's a demonstrable case for one.

It is not just a matter of politics. It's a matter of principle.

If we "normaiize" impeachment as a political tool, it will be another hammer blow to our democracy.https://t.co/vTcaDfknlC — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 8, 2018

Let's be clear: Trump has already committed 8 impeachable offenses. What are we waiting for? If you haven't signed on yet, now is the time. https://t.co/xLZe31ulzC https://t.co/KeNgoh4kWB — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 8, 2018

The exchange between the two liberal power players is part of a larger push-and-pull about impeachment among Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The possibility of electing enough Democrats to Congress to remove Trump is also likely to be a central theme of the 2018 midterm race as progressives look to get out the vote.

But even if Democrats were to retake the House and vote to impeach the President, it's highly unlikely they would be able to find the 67 votes necessary in the Senate to remove the President from office.

Read More