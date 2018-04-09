Stormy Daniels: I wouldn't have signed nondisclosure pact if I knew Trump wasn't signing

(CNN) Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, said in a new court filing Monday that she would not have signed a hush agreement in 2016 had she known that Trump himself was not a party to it.

"Until approximately February of this year, I was unaware that Trump did not sign the settlement agreement, and I had no idea that Mr. Trump would later claim that he was not a party to the settlement agreement," Daniels said.

She continued: "Had I known that Trump was not going to sign both documents or that he was going to later claim that he was not a party to the settlement agreement, I would have never signed either document nor would I have accepted the $130,000 payment."

Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has acknowledged paying $130,000 to Daniels days before Election Day. He says he used personal funds and made the payment out of personal loyalty to Trump.

