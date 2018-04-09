Senate Key Race alerts: Florida now a Toss-Up while Tennessee is Lean Republican

Washington (CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott shook up the Senate map Monday with his decision to challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Scott's entrance ends months of will-he-or-won't he speculation and brings a sigh of relief for Republicans, who had lacked a credible opponent for Nelson.

The Sunshine State contest is likely to be one of the most expensive in the country this year, making Scott's net worth of nearly $150 million an added benefit of his candidacy for Republicans. The Republican governor has shown a willingness to dip into his personal funds in previous races.

If Democrats are to have any hope of reclaiming the Senate majority they will need to hold onto Florida -- and most, if not all, of the other nine states with Democratic incumbents that Trump won in 2016. Republicans currently hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, meaning Democrats need a net gain of two seats.

Nelson, who is seeking a fourth six-year term in the Senate, started the calendar year with $8 million in the bank. He won his most recent race in 2012 by 13 points over Republican Connie Mack IV while at the same time Barack Obama carried the state by just a single point over Mitt Romney.

