Why Rick Scott's Senate candidacy is very, very good news for Republicans

Washington (CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott's (R) decision on Monday to take on Sen. Bill Nelson (D) this November wasn't terribly unexpected. But, it is still very good news for a Republican Party desperate for some.

Yes, there is the obvious fact that Scott running means that Nelson will face the most serious race since he won the Sunshine State Senate seat in 2000. Scott is a sitting two-term governor, and polls suggest that he and Nelson are running close; the Real Clear Politics poll of polls in the race shows Nelson with a small single-digit lead.

The less obvious but more important impact of Scott's candidacy is that Democrats will now have to spend heavily -- VERY heavily -- to hold (or try to hold) the Florida seat. And that means less money for other potential races. Spending on Senate races is a zero-sum game -- every dollar spent in Florida is a dollar less spent in, say, Arizona or Nevada or Tennessee. And, Democrats are going to have to spend a WHOLE lot of money in Florida.

In that calculation, the most important thing to know about Scott is not his two terms as governor of Florida. It's his previous life as a health care executive in which he became very, very rich. In each of his gubernatorial races, Scott spent heavily from his personal fortune; he dropped $75 million in his 2010 victory and, after saying he wouldn't need to contribute any cash to his re-election, dumped almost $13 million in at the end of that 2014 race.

Scott, as of 2017, was worth at least $150 million -- making it likely he can spend a significant chunk of cash on his race against Nelson, in addition to the presumably large sum he can raise from pro-Trump donors around the country. (Scott has long been an ally of the President.)

