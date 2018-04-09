Sea Island, Georgia (CNN) A top intelligence official warned Monday that the US doesn't "yet have the political fortitude to say how we'll strike back" against Russian misbehavior in cyberspace.

Natalie Laing, the deputy director of operations at the National Security Agency, added that the Trump administration should "absolutely" be considering a range of options, while working with the intelligence community, to respond to Russia's election meddling attempts.

The US has not yet hit back against Russia "where it hurts," Laing said at Cipher Brief's Annual Threat Conference in Sea Island, Georgia. The US is considering a range of "next-level offensive capabilities," but policymakers need to figure out what they are willing to do next, she told CNN after the panel.

A senior administration official told CNN that the White House is currently working on a whole of government response to follow up on recent sanctions and other punitive measures levied against Russia, consulting different agencies tracking Russian aggression in the run up to the November midterm elections, including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and the rest of the intelligence community. The official also said the administration has levied severe consequences on Russia since January 2017.

However, it's not the first time a senior NSA official has noted that more needs to happen to deter Moscow.

