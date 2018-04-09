NYT: Mulvaney aides earning hefty salaries

(CNN) Mick Mulvaney repeatedly criticized the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau priorities, but since taking the agency's helm last year, his senior aides have earned far more than standard government salaries, according to a report citing government records.

The New York Times reported CFPB documents show 219 of the agency's 1,600 employees earn more than $200,000 per year.

The highest pay rate for standard government employees is just shy of $135,000, although employees based in expensive areas like Washington receive a cost of living bump. Most members of Congress earn $174,000, and Cabinet secretaries earn as much as $208,000. Nationwide, the median salary is about $44,500, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics , which studies pay data.

Mulvaney has been at the forefront of efforts to cut government spending during his career in Congress and as President Donald Trump's budget director.

The bureau approved Mulvaney's chief of staff for a $259,500 salary, a CFPB document posted by the Times shows.

