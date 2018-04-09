(CNN) Michael Cohen's attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the claims of defamation filed against him by Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels.

The filing calls Daniels' defamation claim "a desperate attempt ... to keep at least a portion of this case out of arbitration," and lists seven reasons why the court should either strike or dismiss the porn star's claims.

Cohen's filing is in response to an amended complaint filed by Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti which said that Cohen's public denial of the affair she alleges she had with Donald Trump in 2006 was "meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar."

In the filing, Cohen's attorney stated Daniels was not damaged by Cohen's words because she said her earnings had quadrupled.

The FBI raided Cohen's office Monday and seized documents with information related to Daniels as well as bank records, sources said.

