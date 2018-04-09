Washington (CNN) Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she would have resigned from the Clinton email server investigation had it been legally advised following her meeting with former President Bill Clinton.

"I knew it was going to raise questions in people's minds," Lynch said in an NBC News interview that aired Monday night. "So what you do is you always consult the legal experts. You always get a legal answer as to whether or not a recusal is required. And had it been, that's what I would have done."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Lynch -- who was the attorney general at the time -- met with former President Clinton while the two were on the same tarmac in Phoenix. The impromptu meeting raised questions about the Justice Department's investigation at the time into Hillary Clinton's email server.

Lynch later said her meeting with Bill Clinton didn't touch on any matter pending before the department.

According to NBC News' Lester Holt, she said the conversation mostly consisted of small talk.