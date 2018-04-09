Lynch says Comey didn't raise objections over handling of Clinton investigation

Washington (CNN) Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch says former FBI Director James Comey didn't appear concerned by the decision to call an inquiry into Hillary Clinton's private email server a "matter" rather than an "investigation."

Lynch's comments in an interview with NBC News released Monday are in contrast to congressional testimony Comey gave last June, when he said her handling of the probe gave him a "queasy feeling."

Lynch said that her meeting with Comey about the probe "was a meeting like any other we had where we talked about the issues. We had a full and open discussion about it."

"Concerns were not raised," she added.

Last year, after being fired by President Donald Trump, Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee and said that Lynch, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, directed him to not call the probe into Clinton's use of a private server as secretary of state an "investigation."