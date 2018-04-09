Trump slams FBI for raid of his personal attorney's office

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump slammed the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen's office and hotel room as a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

"I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt," Trump said Monday, referring to a lawful FBI raid.

"It's an attack on our country," Trump said. "It's an attack on what we all stand for."

The President also criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the special counsel investigation, saying, "the attorney general made a terrible mistake."

Just hours earlier, news broke of the FBI raid on Cohen's office and hotel room. A source familiar with the matter told CNN authorities seized documents related to the porn star Stormy Daniels -- who was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she alleges she had with Trump years before he was President. Trump has denied the affair.

Read More