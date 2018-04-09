Hyde-Smith becomes first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress

(CNN) Cindy Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress when she was sworn in to the US Senate Monday by Vice President Mike Pence.

Hyde-Smith was appointed by Mississippi's Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to fill the seat vacated by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran , who resigned earlier this month due to health issues.

"I know I speak for senators on both sides of the aisle in welcoming our new colleague," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said shortly after the brief swearing-in ceremony on the Senate floor.

She was accompanied by Sen. Roger Wicker, the now senior senator from Mississippi, who's up for re-election in November. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch, Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins also attended the ceremony.

"You got a good mentor here," Schumer said while shaking Hyde-Smith's hand and gesturing toward Wicker.

