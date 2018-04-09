100,000 California teens have preregistered to vote

Washington (CNN) California teens are prepared to rock the vote when they turn 18.

A whopping 100,000 16- and 17-year-olds have preregistered to vote in the Golden State since a law enacted in 2016 gave young people the opportunity to sign up to vote before they are eligible, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said last week.

"The numbers keep going up," Padilla told CNN. "These kids know that to change the political environment and policy, they need to register to vote, and they need to vote."

Padilla's announcement was tied to the launch of HighSchool.sos.ca.gov , a new portal on the secretary of state's website connecting youth with civic engagement opportunities. Later this month, Padilla said, he will kick off California High School Voter Education Weeks, where he will hold rallies and speak to thousands of students about the importance of voter registration and preregistration.