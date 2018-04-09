Backpage creators indicted on prostitution and money laundering charges

(CNN) The Justice Department announced Monday that seven people associated with Backpage.com, a classified ads website that has long been criticized for failing to crack down on sex trafficking on its platform, have been indicted for facilitating prostitution, conspiracy and money laundering-related charges.

The department announced the news Monday afternoon after a federal judge in Arizona unsealed a 93-count indictment against Backpage creators Michael Lacey and James Larkin, and five others.

According to the indictment, Backpage earned over $500 million in prostitution-related revenue from the site and illegally routed the proceeds through unrelated entities.

"For far too long, Backpage.com existed as the dominant marketplace for illicit commercial sex, a place where sex traffickers frequently advertised children and adults alike," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "But this illegality stops right now. Last Friday, the Department of Justice seized Backpage, and it can no longer be used by criminals to promote and facilitate human trafficking."

The website was seized on Friday and a banner appeared saying: "Backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action" by the FBI, US Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Read More