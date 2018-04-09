Washington (CNN) David Axelrod challenged Tom Steyer on his push for impeachment while appearing on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" on Monday night.

Steyer, a Democratic donor and environmentalist, funded a $20 million national television and digital ad campaign calling on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

However, Axelrod -- a CNN political commentator and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama -- expressed worry over using impeachment as a political tool.

"I think that it may come to the point at some point in the future that some of this will, will lead to impeachment -- it could happen. But we ought to give the American people the confidence that it's done on the basis of facts and on the basis of law," Axelrod said.

But Steyer held firm while debating the matter on Monday night.

