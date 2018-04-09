Keith Ellison: Why teachers are fighting back

Keith Ellison represents Minnesota's 5th District in Congress and is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee. The views expressed here are solely the author's.

(CNN) In 1968, more than 1,000 garbage collectors walked off the job in Memphis, Tennessee, to protest poverty wages, unpaid overtime, and poor -- sometimes lethal -- working conditions. Last month, West Virginia public school teachers in all 55 counties did the same -- not out of symbolism, but of urgent necessity.

Keith Ellison

It's been 50 years since the sanitation workers strike and a lot has changed, but at least two things have stayed the same: Public employees are undervalued, and when workers join together, they win.

As we think back on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., who was killed in Memphis after traveling there to support the striking sanitation workers, it's clear that we have made substantial progress. Black people got the vote, and Jim Crow segregation laws for housing, work and public places have been defeated.

But in some ways, King's fight for economic and racial justice has clearly slipped backward, and America's working people feel it.