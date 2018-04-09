Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is executive director and co-founder of MomsRising.org, a nonprofit organization that supports policies to improve family economic security. She is the author of the forthcoming book "Keep Marching: How Every Woman Can Take Action and Change Our World." The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Cynthia was at an event for her advertising firm when she noticed that the vast majority of employees in the room were women. Somewhat surprised, she asked her boss why. Instead of lauding the value of women in the workplace, he responded, "because I can pay them less."

"I was 23 and shocked," Cynthia told me. "I hadn't yet learned I was less valuable than a man."

No woman should be made to feel this way -- and certainly no woman should be paid less for her time and effort. But Cynthia's experience isn't an anomaly. Countless women are paid less, discriminated against and overlooked every day.

Take Lynne, a nurse, who said, "In one of my nursing jobs, my pay was $17 per hour, while a male nurse with the same job, less experience and less education was paid $25 per hour."

Or Kate, an executive, who wrote, "I was agency director of a small nonprofit making around $30,000 a year. When I left, the board hired an inexperienced man, paying him double what they had been paying me."