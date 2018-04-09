Damascus, Syria (CNN) Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that Israel was behind a series of strikes on an airbase in central Syria on Monday, following a suspected chemical gas attack over the weekend that drew condemnation from world powers.

The ministry said two Israeli F-15 warplanes launched airstrikes on the T-4 base from Lebanese territory, according to state-run RIA Novosti news agency. An Israel Defense Forces official declined to comment to CNN.

Syrian state media also reported that Israel carried out the strike, citing a military source. It reported Syrian air defenses had shot down eight missiles fired at the airbase, in strikes that killed and injured a number of people. RIA Novosti reported that three missiles flew to the target and that a remaining five were shot down.

Israel and Russia have coordinated their military actions over Syria for deconfliction since Russian forces entered the country in late 2015. Although Israel's official stance on the conflict is neutral, it has acknowledged carrying out some strikes on Syrian military targets, while denying responsibility for numerous others.

A satellite image of T-4 air base in Syria.

