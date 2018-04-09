(CNN) For many children, it may be their favorite part of the school day: lunchtime.

Yet what's on the menu for this midday meal can vary drastically, depending on where you live, and even could influence a child's academic performance.

"So really, the healthier school meals is a win for both children and for schools," she said.

Parenting Without Borders considers how parenting trends and methods differ -- or don't -- around the world.

In many parts of the world, schools can barely afford classroom supplies, let alone daily meals, but nonprofit organizations or government programs often step in with feeding programs to provide free meals that include meat and veggies.

In other places, school cafeterias sell hot dishes, sandwiches and tiny milk boxes; children might pack a home-cooked meal; they might go home for lunch.

A spotlight has been turned on what children eat for lunch in the wake of a rising obesity epidemic among the world's youth. Obesity can increase the risk of chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and even some cancers.

Globally, the number of overweight or obese children 5 and younger climbed from 32 million in 1990 to 41 million in 2016, according to the World Health Organization

So what are they eating for lunch, and how could it affect their health? Here is a sampling of how children experience lunchtime around the world.

Where the US stands

"The United States actually has some of the best nutrition standards in the world for school meals in terms of providing healthier foods to children," Cohen said.

Yet various factors not related to nutrition value -- such as the time of day or length of the lunch period -- can influence how healthy school lunch can be for a child, she said.

That's particularly evident in the US, she added.

"We don't have national standards for the lunch period length, and as a result of that, we see a lot of variability within schools. Some kids have as little as 15 minutes for a lunch period. Some kids have a lot more than that," Cohen said.

She led a 2015 study, published in the Journal of the Academy of the Nutrition and Dietetics , that found shorter lunch periods to be linked with less healthy eating among children.

The study involved 1,001 students, in third to eighth grade, across six elementary and middle schools in low-income school districts across Massachusetts. The students had lunch periods that varied from 20 to 30 minutes.

The researchers found that students were significantly less likely to select a fruit as part of their lunch if they had less than 20 minutes to eat their meal, compared with at least 25 minutes.

Additionally, students with fewer than 20 minutes to eat consumed 13% less of their entrée, 10% less of their milk and 12% less of their vegetables compared with students who had at least 25 minutes to eat, the researchers found.

"Our research has shown that ideally, a child should have at least a 30-minute lunch period, which will give them enough time to actually get to the table and consume their meal," Cohen said.

"Also, research is showing that when children have access to recess before lunch, that can be a way to significantly improve their healthier meal consumption as well," in comparison with scheduling recess immediately after lunch, she said.

When it comes to the nutrition value of school lunches, Cohen pointed out that when schools collaborate with professional chefs to develop tasty and healthy lunch menus, students are more willing to eat their fruits and vegetables.

For some students, "schools can provide access to foods that children may not otherwise be able to have, and so this is an opportunity for children to have exposure to be able to eat these healthier foods when they may not be able to have them at home," Cohen said.

Healthy lunches are important in the US since the percentage of children and teens affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

It's estimated that nearly one in five school-age children and teens is obese.

Last year, the Trump administration scaled back school meal nutritional requirements that were set under the Obama administration in 2012, allowing states to grant exemptions to schools when meeting certain lunch menu standards related to whole grains, salt and milk.

Some of the changes made included allowing schools to serve 1% flavored milk instead of fat-free flavored milk and included exemptions to schools experiencing challenges in meeting the standard for providing 100% whole-grain-rich foods.

On the other side of the globe, Japan is one country that has stood out to Cohen in terms of the quality of the school lunch experience.

'A really beautiful concept'

"I was fortunate enough to be able to go and actually see for myself a school lunch there, and one of the things that I thought was particularly nice about it was that the children serve each other," Cohen said.

"They are able to sit in the classroom, in a more relaxed environment, to have the food, and one thing that really stood out to me was how often the children were willing to at least try a taste of the different foods on their trays -- in part, out of respect to say thank you to the people who had spent all that time making that meal," she said. "I thought that was a really beautiful concept."

Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home Is your school serving these award-winning recipes? – Local chefs teamed up with school nutritionists, kids, parents and other interested community members to brainstorm, create and test healthy recipes that were designed to make a better school lunch. They entered those recipes into a national Recipes for Healthy Kids competition, part of first lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move initiative. While it all happened back in 2010, those winning recipes are still just as tasty -- and nutritious -- today. Even if your local school is not including these healthy choices in their lunch menus -- and they probably should -- you can make them part of your back-to-school meal choices. We've included a link on every picture to the full recipe. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home 1ST PLACE VEGGIE WINNER: HARVEST BAKE – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

An unusual combo of butternut squash and granola looks good enough to eat anytime of the day. Winning first place in the green and orange veggie division, Harvest Bake is the brainchild of Chef Bryan Ehrenholm and the kids from Joshua Cowell Elementary School in Manteca, California. An unusual combo of butternut squash and granola looks good enough to eat anytime of the day. Winning first place in the green and orange veggie division, Harvest Bake is the brainchild of Chef Bryan Ehrenholm and the kids from Joshua Cowell Elementary School in Manteca, California. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home GRAND PRIZE WINNER: PORCUPINE SLIDERS – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE



Studies show kids like to eat food with fun names, but this grand prize winner is as nutritious as it is tasty and fun to say. The recipe for Porcupine Sliders was dreamed up by Chef Todd Bolton and students, community members and school professionals from the South Education Center Alternative School in Richfield, Minnesota. Studies show kids like to eat food with fun names, but this grand prize winner is as nutritious as it is tasty and fun to say. The recipe for Porcupine Sliders was dreamed up by Chef Todd Bolton and students, community members and school professionals from the South Education Center Alternative School in Richfield, Minnesota. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home GREEN RICE, EGGS AND HAM – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Dr. Seuss would be thrilled to see his work applied to a tasty and nutritious choice that won a place in the top 30 recipes. Green Rice, Eggs and Ham was submitted by Chef Andrea Reusing and students,community members and school professionals from McDougle Elementary School and Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Dr. Seuss would be thrilled to see his work applied to a tasty and nutritious choice that won a place in the top 30 recipes. Green Rice, Eggs and Ham was submitted by Chef Andrea Reusing and students,community members and school professionals from McDougle Elementary School and Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home OODLES OF NOODLES – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Kids love oodles of noodles, so this top recipe is a perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner. It was submitted by Chef Patsy Bentivegna and kid testers from Lincoln Junior High School in Skokie, Illinois. Kids love oodles of noodles, so this top recipe is a perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner. It was submitted by Chef Patsy Bentivegna and kid testers from Lincoln Junior High School in Skokie, Illinois. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home TASTY TOTS – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

This nontraditional version of a kid favorite, tater tots, uses chickpeas and sweet potatoes to pack a tasty tot punch, and it's oven fried! Chef Rodney Poles from the " This nontraditional version of a kid favorite, tater tots, uses chickpeas and sweet potatoes to pack a tasty tot punch, and it's oven fried! Chef Rodney Poles from the " Chefs Move to Schools " initiative worked with students, community members and school nutritionists from Bellingham Memorial Middle School, in Bellingham, Massachusetts, to come up with this popular choice winner. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home PURPLE POWER BEAN WRAP – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

The power of purple cabbage combines with beans and some great spices to create this vegetarian wrap that's sure to be a packable lunchtime hit. Chef Sue Findlay joined up with students, community members and school nutritionists from Newman Elementary School, in Needham, Massachusetts, to create this winner. The power of purple cabbage combines with beans and some great spices to create this vegetarian wrap that's sure to be a packable lunchtime hit. Chef Sue Findlay joined up with students, community members and school nutritionists from Newman Elementary School, in Needham, Massachusetts, to create this winner. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home EAGLE PIZZA – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

The name might be a stretch, but if your kids find it funny and eat it, who cares? This tasty version of a personal pizza comes from Chef Ruth Burrows and the kids from Byars Elementray School in Byars, Oklahoma. The name might be a stretch, but if your kids find it funny and eat it, who cares? This tasty version of a personal pizza comes from Chef Ruth Burrows and the kids from Byars Elementray School in Byars, Oklahoma. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home PEPPY QUINOA – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

A healthy alternative to rice, quinoa is trendy among kids and parents alike. Sartell, Minnesota, Chef Paul Ruszat, as well as kids, parents and school nutritionists from Sartell Middle School teamed up to create this peppy version. A healthy alternative to rice, quinoa is trendy among kids and parents alike. Sartell, Minnesota, Chef Paul Ruszat, as well as kids, parents and school nutritionists from Sartell Middle School teamed up to create this peppy version. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home RAINBOW RICE – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Almost every color of the rainbow appears in this top winner, along with three different versions of grains. What could be more healthy? This top 30 recipe comes from Chef Patricia D'Alessio and the kiddos from Highland Elementary School in Cheshire, Connecticut. Almost every color of the rainbow appears in this top winner, along with three different versions of grains. What could be more healthy? This top 30 recipe comes from Chef Patricia D'Alessio and the kiddos from Highland Elementary School in Cheshire, Connecticut. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home SQUISH SQUASH LASAGNA – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Another great name sure to please the kids--just don't let them try to "squish"it with their hands while it's on the way to their mouths. Chef Jeff Lindemeyer worked hard building this colorful lasagna to please the kids at Liberty Elementary School in Powell, Ohio. Another great name sure to please the kids--just don't let them try to "squish"it with their hands while it's on the way to their mouths. Chef Jeff Lindemeyer worked hard building this colorful lasagna to please the kids at Liberty Elementary School in Powell, Ohio. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home IT'S SMOKIN'! POWERHOUSE CHILI – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

It could almost be called rainbow chili, there's so many colors and textures in this belly-filling hot lunch, but kids will have fun saying that 'it's smokin'!" Chef Jenny Breen worked hand in hand with kids and parents at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to create this crowd pleaser. It could almost be called rainbow chili, there's so many colors and textures in this belly-filling hot lunch, but kids will have fun saying that 'it's smokin'!" Chef Jenny Breen worked hand in hand with kids and parents at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to create this crowd pleaser. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Healthy government school lunches you'll actually want to make at home STIR-FRY FAJITA CHICKEN, SQUASH AND CORN – CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Runner-up for best green and orange veggie recipe is this tasty treat from Chef Paul Gray and the gang at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona. Runner-up for best green and orange veggie recipe is this tasty treat from Chef Paul Gray and the gang at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona. Hide Caption 13 of 13

Outside school, however, household income is associated with food and nutrient intake among schoolchildren in Japan, according to a study published last year in the journal Public Health Nutrition

The study involved 409 boys and 427 girls in the fifth grade across 19 schools in East Japan. The children, with the support of their parents, kept dietary records with photographs over a four-day period. Two of those days involved school lunch, and two did not. Meanwhile, the parents completed a questionnaire about their socioeconomic status.

"Our study confirmed an association between household income and the amount of foods and nutrients consumed by Japanese schoolchildren, and suggested that school lunches play a role in reducing disparities in the diets of children from households with various incomes," the researchers wrote in the study.

In some countries, school lunch has been a way not only to reduce disparities but also to combat childhood hunger.

'School feeding programs are ubiquitous'

Brazil has the world's oldest school feeding program, providing daily meals to more than 43 million of the country's children, according to the World Food Programme

"In Brazil, we have some limitations about processed food or food with sugar, salt, saturated fat in the composition," said Marcela Veiros, a researcher in the department of nutrition at the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Brazil.

"We offer mainly fresh food prepared from scratch in schools by food handlers. Menus are developed and supervised by nutritionists from municipality or state governments. The federal government improved and supported local and family farmers in Brazil to produce food to be delivered to schools," she said. "The recommendation also is to use local and typical products, in respect to cultural and food habits, and native environment."

Across 69 countries, the humanitarian organization World Food Programme implemented or supported school meal programs in 2016. Through the program, school meals were provided to 16.4 million children, according to its website.

In Tunisia, some of the students receiving these meals are also employed as caterers, and in places like Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, some are Syrian refugees, according to the World Food Programme.

In other parts of the world, however, school lunch is not as common.

A paper published last year in the journal Healthcare in Low-resource Settings assessed health services in primary schools in Nigeria's Enugu East and found that lunch was given by only one private school. One public school had a free meal program, but it collapsed.

Most of the private schools in the paper attributed their lack of school lunches to costs and to the objection of parents who would rather prepare meals for their children.

Whether provided through a humanitarian or governmental program, about how much do school feeding programs cost?

A 2013 study published in the journal Food and Nutrition Bulletin found that school feeding programs cost about $173 per child per year, ranging from an average of $54 in low-income countries to an average of $693 in high-income countries.

The study also showed that the range of costs in low-income countries decreased between 2005 and 2008 by about 35%, suggesting that some cost-containment measures had been implemented during that time. The researchers took a close look at costs in both years.

The study involved data on 74 countries that came from multiple sources, including United Nations databases, the World Food Programme, government ministry reports and previously published studies.

"School feeding programs are ubiquitous in high-, middle-, and low-income countries," the researchers wrote in the study.

"Moreover, many countries for which data are available do not seem to be seeking to cease providing food to their schoolchildren," they wrote. "Many countries in fact appear to be seeking to expand the coverage of their programs and establish them as national programs mainstreamed into national policy."