FDA tightens restrictions on Essure birth control device

The FDA is responding to complaints from women about the device

(CNN) Since it was approved to go on the market in 2002, Essure, an implantable permanent contraceptive device, has been plagued by controversy. Thousands of women have filed grievances with the US Food and Drug Administration about unintended pregnancies, miscarriages, stillbirths, severe pain and bleeding.

In its latest response to ongoing concerns, the FDA issued an order Monday to restrict sales and distribution of the device.

"We've been closely evaluating new information on the use of Essure, and based on our review of a growing body of evidence, we believe this product requires additional, meaningful safeguards to ensure women are able to make informed decisions about risk when considering this option," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a written statement

"Despite previous efforts to alert women to the potential complications of Essure," he continued, "we know that some patients still aren't receiving this important information. That is simply unacceptable."

Essure is the only non-surgical permanent form of birth control for women on the market in the US. A health care provider inserts the flexible coils of the device into the fallopian tubes by going through a woman's vagina and cervix. When it works as intended, scar tissue forms around the device over the course of about three months and builds a barrier to block sperm from reaching -- and fertilizing -- a woman's eggs.

