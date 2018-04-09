Breaking News

This could be why our eyebrows evolved

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:41 PM ET, Mon April 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

On the left is a fossilized skull of our hominin ancestor Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago. On the right is a modern human skull. Hominins had pronounced brow ridges, but modern humans evolved mobile eyebrows as their face shape became smaller.
Photos: Ancient finds
On the left is a fossilized skull of our hominin ancestor Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago. On the right is a modern human skull. Hominins had pronounced brow ridges, but modern humans evolved mobile eyebrows as their face shape became smaller.
Hide Caption
1 of 27
On the left is a 13,000-year-old footprint as found in the sediment on Calvert Island, off the Canadian Pacific coast. On the right is a digitally enhanced image, showing details of the footprint.
Photos: Ancient finds
On the left is a 13,000-year-old footprint as found in the sediment on Calvert Island, off the Canadian Pacific coast. On the right is a digitally enhanced image, showing details of the footprint.
Hide Caption
2 of 27
A central platform at Star Carr in North Yorkshire, England, was excavated by a research team studying past climate change events at the Middle Stone Age site. The Star Carr site is home to the oldest evidence of carpentry in Europe and of built structures in Britain.
Photos: Ancient finds
A central platform at Star Carr in North Yorkshire, England, was excavated by a research team studying past climate change events at the Middle Stone Age site. The Star Carr site is home to the oldest evidence of carpentry in Europe and of built structures in Britain.
Hide Caption
3 of 27
Researchers have been studying Archaeopteryx fossils for 150 years, but new X-ray data reveal that the bird-like dinosaur may have been an &quot;active flyer.&quot;
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers have been studying Archaeopteryx fossils for 150 years, but new X-ray data reveal that the bird-like dinosaur may have been an "active flyer."
Hide Caption
4 of 27
This wall with paintings is in the La Pasiega Cave in Spain. The ladder shape of red horizontal and vertical lines is more than 64,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.
Photos: Ancient finds
This wall with paintings is in the La Pasiega Cave in Spain. The ladder shape of red horizontal and vertical lines is more than 64,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.
Hide Caption
5 of 27
These perforated shells were found in Spain&#39;s Cueva de los Aviones sea cave and date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years ago. Researchers believe these served as body ornamentation for Neanderthals.
Photos: Ancient finds
These perforated shells were found in Spain's Cueva de los Aviones sea cave and date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years ago. Researchers believe these served as body ornamentation for Neanderthals.
Hide Caption
6 of 27
The earliest modern human fossil ever found outside of Africa has been recovered in Israel. This suggests that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously believed. The upper jawbone, including several teeth, was recovered in a prehistoric cave site.
Photos: Ancient finds
The earliest modern human fossil ever found outside of Africa has been recovered in Israel. This suggests that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously believed. The upper jawbone, including several teeth, was recovered in a prehistoric cave site.
Hide Caption
7 of 27
This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a &quot;pestilence&quot; cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a "pestilence" cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Hide Caption
8 of 27
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Photos: Ancient finds
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Hide Caption
9 of 27
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/14/health/female-viking-warrior-grave/index.html&quot;&gt;found to be that of a woman&lt;/a&gt;. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Photos: Ancient finds
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been found to be that of a woman. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Hide Caption
10 of 27
An illustration shows the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/24/world/dodo-extinct-new-insight/index.html&quot;&gt;dodo&lt;/a&gt; on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Photos: Ancient finds
An illustration shows the dodo on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Hide Caption
11 of 27
A 5,000-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/19/world/ancient-dog-evolution-study/index.html&quot;&gt;dog skull&lt;/a&gt; found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world&#39;s earliest farming communities in Europe.
Photos: Ancient finds
A 5,000-year-old dog skull found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world's earliest farming communities in Europe.
Hide Caption
12 of 27
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/world/giant-crocodile-razana-study/index.html&quot;&gt;Razana&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex&#39;s, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Photos: Ancient finds
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or "Razana," was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex's, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Hide Caption
13 of 27
An artist&#39;s reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/world/extinct-animal-ungulate-macrauchenia-darwin-tree-of-life/index.html&quot;&gt;Macrauchenia&lt;/a&gt; defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Photos: Ancient finds
An artist's reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, Macrauchenia defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Hide Caption
14 of 27
This prosthetic device was made for a priest&#39;s daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/22/health/ancient-egypt-wooden-toe-prosthetic-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;surprisingly lifelike toe&lt;/a&gt; was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Photos: Ancient finds
This prosthetic device was made for a priest's daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Hide Caption
15 of 27
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/07/health/oldest-homo-sapiens-fossils-found/index.html&quot;&gt;were found&lt;/a&gt; at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, were found at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Hide Caption
16 of 27
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/americas/perfect-dinosaur-fossil-alberta-canada-museum-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;most well-preserved&lt;/a&gt; of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Photos: Ancient finds
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the most well-preserved of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Hide Caption
17 of 27
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/health/earliest-human-ancestor-deuterostome-saccorhytus-history-study/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Microfossils found in China&lt;/a&gt; have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Hide Caption
18 of 27
In 2016, researchers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/world/dinosaur-rib-195-million-year-old-collagen-history/index.html&quot;&gt;discovered ancient collagen and protein remains&lt;/a&gt; preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
In 2016, researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Hide Caption
19 of 27
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/health/leprosy-medieval-pilgrim-skeleton-study/index.html&quot;&gt;genotype leprosy&lt;/a&gt;. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Photos: Ancient finds
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to genotype leprosy. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Hide Caption
20 of 27
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/asia/china-ancient-otter/index.html&quot;&gt;ancient otters &lt;/a&gt;had &quot;wolf-like&quot; proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today&#39;s otters.
Photos: Ancient finds
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that ancient otters had "wolf-like" proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today's otters.
Hide Caption
21 of 27
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/dinosaur-tail-trapped-in-amber-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur&lt;/a&gt; was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Photos: Ancient finds
The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Hide Caption
22 of 27
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/smallpox-child-mummy-17th-century-lithuania/index.html&quot;&gt;found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Hide Caption
23 of 27
For the first time, researchers discovered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/health/malaria-evidence-roman-empire/index.html&quot;&gt;genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains&lt;/a&gt; from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Photos: Ancient finds
For the first time, researchers discovered genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Hide Caption
24 of 27
Researchers found the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/health/fossil-brain-cambridge-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;first preserved dinosaur brain&lt;/a&gt; in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers found the first preserved dinosaur brain in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Hide Caption
25 of 27
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/great-plague-of-london-dna-skeletons/index.html&quot;&gt;revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London&#39;s Crossrail train line.
Photos: Ancient finds
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London's Crossrail train line.
Hide Caption
26 of 27
Scientists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/30/health/ancient-plague-genome/index.html&quot;&gt;reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague&lt;/a&gt; in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman&#39;s skeleton (on left) and adult man&#39;s skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Photos: Ancient finds
Scientists reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman's skeleton (on left) and adult man's skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Hide Caption
27 of 27
ancient finds human hominin skulls 07 star carr ancient finds02 star carr ancient finds02 Archaeopteryx fossil01 Ancient Finds 022202 Ancient Finds 022201 ancient finds 012401 ancient findsearly human ancestor boiseifemale viking warrior01 dodoancient finds Late Neolithic CTC dog skull05 ancient finds updateancient finds Macrauchenia patachonica01 wooden prosthetic toe04 homo sapiens fossilsRoyal Tyrrell Museum nodosaurearliest human ancestor deuterostome01 dinosaur collagen01 medieval pilgrim leprosy skeleton01 ancient otter Dinosaur amber 202 child mummy smallpox01 roman empire malaria skeletonsdinosaur brain orig awplague skeletons 2ancient plague victims

Story highlights

  • A new study suggests that humans evolved eyebrows to be more social
  • Our ancestors had permanent brow ridges that were more aggressive

(CNN)If we could meet our human ancestors from hundreds of thousands of years ago and have a conversation with them, we might think they were angry and aggressive -- just by looking at their eyebrows.

Hominins like Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago, had a very pronounced brow ridge. This gave their facial appearance an aggressive look, which helped establish dominance. Researchers have compared these to antlers on male deer.
But modern humans evolved to have a smooth forehead with very mobile, expressive and hairy eyebrows. So what happened, and why do we have these eyebrows, as opposed to the brow ridge?
    In the past, researchers have proposed that the brow ridge served a practical function. They have suggested that it filled the space between the brain case and eye sockets or acted as a stabilizer for the skull to withstand the force of chewing on the tough materials our ancestors ate.
    The researchers behind a new study, published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, propose a different theory: As in the features of other primates, such as the brightly colored faces of mandrills, the brow ridge was more of a social signal of dominance, aggression and a sexually differential display rather than a practical support system in the skull.
    Read More

    Facial evolution

    Over the past 100,000 years, our faces gradually became smaller, compared with those of Neanderthals and the earliest humans. As our foreheads smoothed and grew flatter, we developed eyebrows, rather than the brow ridge. This happened in conjunction with the growing need for communication skills to establish social networks as populations expanded.
    Eyebrows that could move and express the nuances of emotion, like recognizing someone or showing sympathy, could pave the way of understanding or cooperation even across language barriers.
    Ancient fossil finger bone from Saudi Arabia could challenge theory of modern migration
    Ancient fossil finger bone from Saudi Arabia could challenge theory of modern migration
    The researchers, from the University of York in the UK and the Universidade do Algarve in Portugal, used 3-D engineering software and virtual scans of the iconic Homo heidelbergensis skull, Kabwe 1, to study the brow ridge. They used a Neanderthal mandible to complete the skull in their simulations.
    The modeling software enabled them to simulate different theories and situations, like the force of chewing and biting down on different teeth or the structural integrity of the skull with the ridge and without the ridge.
    "The key impact is the discovery that the massive brow ridge of this fossil, our last ancestor, is not simply explained by spatial requirements or as a stiffener of the face to help it resist strong biting forces," Paul O'Higgins, study senior author and professor of anatomy at the University of York, wrote in an email. "This leads us to revisit the social hypothesis -- that it is so much larger than it needs to be because it fulfills a role in social communication -- most likely to communicate dominance/aggression."
    New findings paint picture of Neanderthals as artists
    New findings paint picture of Neanderthals as artists
    If our need to survive relied more and more on communication, this evolution would be plausible, the researchers said.
    "As we developed smaller faces that came to lie more directly beneath the brain, our flatter more vertical foreheads would have subtly altered the function of the muscles that pass over the skull and attach to the skin of the brows -- in that these muscles would now raise brows more vertically rather than draw them back over the brow ridge -- mobile eyebrows over the more vertical 'canvas' of the forehead, allowing a greater range of movement, likely important in social communication," O'Higgins said.

    The eyebrows have it

    It's hard to know all of the ways people use their eyebrows in a single day, largely because we can't see ourselves or our facial expressions. But they can have a large impact on those we interact with. The eyebrows pull up at the middle when people want to express sympathy, and other tiny movements can signify components of deception or trustworthiness.
    11,000 years ago, our ancestors survived abrupt climate change
    11,000 years ago, our ancestors survived abrupt climate change
    The researchers cite the "eyebrow flash" as an example of this type of communication. It's that familiar movement in our eyebrows that lasts only a fraction of a second but conveys that we recognize someone at a distance or shows signs of friendliness.
    "Being able to make subtle emotional expressions, and at a distance is likely to have helped in a major social transformation in how unrelated groups of people worked together," Penny Spikins, study co-author and senior lecturer in the Department of Archaeology at the University of York, wrote in an email. "It is only after the emergence of our species, and this facial change, that we see exchanges of gifts across large areas in the archaeological record, which is likely to have cemented friendships which provided backups in hard times and colonisation of new and difficult regions, for which a 'fall back' in terms of distant friends may have been important."
    FBI cracks the case of the 4,000-year-old mummy&#39;s head
    FBI cracks the case of the 4,000-year-old mummy's head
    During this time, prehistoric modern humans began to actively diversify their groups to avoid inbreeding or stay with friends during difficult times, Spikins said. This also shows that humans wanted to get along, form relationships and express emotions, rather than compete -- sometimes called self-domestication, she said.
    The researchers believe that these additions to communicating with each other, like expressing emotions using eyebrows, help fill in one of the blanks as to why modern humans cooperated better than the hominins who went extinct.
    Going forward, they're interested in studying how this tolerance developed. O'Higgins is also interested in studying the origins of sociality by studying muscular anatomy and function in apes and humans.
    Mysterious Denisovans interbred with modern humans more than once
    Mysterious Denisovans interbred with modern humans more than once
    Markus Bastir, a researcher with the Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales' department of paleobiology in Madrid, wrote an article to pair with the study, outlining possible concerns with the research as well as highlighting some of its strengths.
    "My biggest concern is that bones of two different hominin species were combined, a H. heidelbergensis (or H. rhodesiensis) cranium with a Neanderthal mandible," Bastir wrote in an email. "This is a bit strange given the abundance of biologically more appropriate mandibles available in the fossil (and digital) record.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "The greatest strength is that the authors used cutting edge virtual morphology to carry out computer experiments on functional morphology. ... It further draws our attention to a potentially new facet of sociality in human evolution."