By Judith Vonberg and Max Foster, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Mon April 9, 2018

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a Commonwealth Quiz in which athletes, coaches and supporters are questioned on their knowledge of the Commonwealth, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a Commonwealth Quiz in which athletes, coaches and supporters are questioned on their knowledge of the Commonwealth, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England.

    William and Kate expecting third child

(CNN)The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be born at St. Mary's Hospital in London later this month, in the same wing as the royal couple's two previous children, according to new details revealed Monday by Kensington Palace.

The medical team will be led by Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who delivered the Duchess' second child, Charlotte.
Barriers and parking restrictions were being put in place outside the private Lindo Wing on Monday in preparation for the arrival of the world's media when the new baby will be shown to the public for the first time.
Prince George was born in the Lindo Wing in 2013 and Prince Charlotte was born there in 2015. Their father Prince William was also born at the same facility.
    William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, attend an Easter service in Windsor on April 1.
    Two weeks ago, Arthur Edwards, royal photographer at the British Sun newspaper, posted a picture of fresh paint on the railings outside the Lindo Wing, prompting speculation that it had been chosen for the birth of the Duke and Duchess' third child.
    The due date of the baby, who will be Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild, has not been revealed. The baby's sex is also a secret -- even to the Duke and Duchess, who chose not to find out if they were expecting a boy or a girl.
    The child will be fifth in line to the throne, behind big sister Charlotte, bumping William's younger brother Prince Harry one place down the line of succession.
    A change in the law after William and Kate were married in 2011 gave women the same rights of accession to the throne as men.
    Kensington Palace released photographs of Princess Charlotte as she began nursery school in January.
    The Duchess of Cambridge -- the former Kate Middleton -- suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe levels of nausea and vomiting, during the early stages of her pregnancy, a more serious health risk than the morning sickness many women suffer.
    The duchess was affected by the same condition during her two previous pregnancies.
    The couple's eldest son, Prince George, on his first day of school last September.
    She has continued to take on public engagements throughout her pregnancy, however, most recently visiting a community center in East London with William.
    The Cambridges moved back to London this year so that they can take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and her husband Prince Philip. The 96-year-old prince retired from public duties in August and recently underwent a "successful" hip operation.
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London on February 28.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London on February 28.
    William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18.
    Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway and Prince William is escorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on February 1 during their visit to Norway.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway and Prince William is escorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on February 1 during their visit to Norway.
    From left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Philip arrive for the traditional Christmas Day service on Monday, December 25, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    From left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Philip arrive for the traditional Christmas Day service on Monday, December 25, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
    The image used for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge&#39;s 2017 Christmas card shows the royal couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It was issued by Kensington Palace on December 18, 2017, in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The image used for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card shows the royal couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It was issued by Kensington Palace on December 18, 2017, in London.
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in London, on October 16, 2017.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in London, on October 16, 2017.
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19, 2017 for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/17/world/gallery/royals-visit-poland-germany-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-day-visit in Germany&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19, 2017 for a three-day-visit in Germany.
    Britain&#39;s Princess Charlotte turned 2 years old on Tuesday, May 2. This photo of her was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Britain's Princess Charlotte turned 2 years old on Tuesday, May 2. This photo of her was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada&lt;/a&gt; in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family&#39;s pet dog, Lupo.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family's pet dog, Lupo.
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first birthday&lt;/a&gt; in May 2016.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday in May 2016.
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Prince William, 35, had been working as an air ambulance helicopter pilot for the past two years. It was the first time a royal who is in direct line to the throne had taken a civilian job; he donated his salary to charity.
    Since 2014, William and Kate have used Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London -- which underwent a $7.6 million overhaul in 2014 -- as their official residence.

    Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.