(CNN) The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be born at St. Mary's Hospital in London later this month, in the same wing as the royal couple's two previous children, according to new details revealed Monday by Kensington Palace.

The medical team will be led by Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who delivered the Duchess' second child, Charlotte.

Barriers and parking restrictions were being put in place outside the private Lindo Wing on Monday in preparation for the arrival of the world's media when the new baby will be shown to the public for the first time.

Parking restrictions now up outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, ready for the #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/qKRDHIuJvf — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) April 9, 2018

Prince George was born in the Lindo Wing in 2013 and Prince Charlotte was born there in 2015. Their father Prince William was also born at the same facility.

William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, attend an Easter service in Windsor on April 1.

Two weeks ago, Arthur Edwards, royal photographer at the British Sun newspaper, posted a picture of fresh paint on the railings outside the Lindo Wing, prompting speculation that it had been chosen for the birth of the Duke and Duchess' third child.