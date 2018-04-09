(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking people who wish to send them a wedding gift to consider donating to one of several selected charities instead, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

"Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously shown an interest in the issue of homelessness, visiting a cafe that distributes food to homeless people while on a visit to Edinburgh in February.

Jo Roberts, CEO of The Wilderness Foundation, said she was "touched" that Harry and Markle had chosen to support the charity.

Prince Harry took part in a Wilderness Foundation initiative near Chelmsford, northeast of London, in September last year.

According to Kensington Palace, the couple do not currently have any formal relationships with the chosen charities.