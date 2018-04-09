Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly are expecting a baby

Story highlights Moore revealed the news on the reunion show

(CNN) Kenya Moore has long dreamed of becoming a mother, and fans found out Sunday night that she will.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member broke the news on the reunion show for season 10, which aired Sunday on Bravo.

Host Andy Cohen asked Moore, 47, whether there was any baby news to share. Moore said that she and husband Marc Daly "will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

"Oh my God, I said that," Moore said. "I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place."

Moore married Daly, a restaurateur, in a ceremony 10 months ago on a St. Lucia beach.