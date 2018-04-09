Lindsey Buckingham departs Fleetwood Mac

(CNN) Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey Buckingham are cutting ties.

A representative for the band confirmed to CNN on Monday that Buckingham and the band have parted ways and that he will not be going on tour with them in the fall.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," a statement read. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

The representative would not provide any further details as to what led to his departure. A source close to the band told CNN that the split was "over musical differences regarding the tour." A representative for Buckingham referred questions to the band.

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, the same year as the band's longtime lead singer, Stevie Nicks. Buckingham, who has since served as the lead guitarist for the band, wrote some of the band's most well-known songs including "Go Your Own Way," which was the lead single off the band's highly successful 1977 album, Rumours.

